Fahim Al Qasimi: Sharjah's GDP growth at 8.4% in 2024

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, emphasised that hosting investment conferences and forums is important for the growing economy of the emirate.

Sharjah's economy has been thriving, with a growth rate of 8.4% in 2024, much higher than the global average of 3%. This shows that Sharjah is an attractive place for investments, offering a great quality of life for those looking to invest.

During the two-day Sharjah Investment Forum, which began on Wednesday, Sheikh Fahim noted that current investments are primarily focused on the real estate sector. Additionally, other areas like transportation and warehousing are also experiencing significant growth, with a 10% increase reported.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Government Relations highlighted that Sharjah, following the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has been working for years to create a well-rounded environment for its residents. This includes building homes, ensuring access to quality education in both schools and universities, and developing the necessary facilities for businesses to thrive.

Next year, with the launch of the Etihad Rail, Sharjah Airport will play an important role in enhancing transportation options, along with the local ports, he added.