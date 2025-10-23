Sharjah Investment Forum showcases promising investment opportunities

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ayesha Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, Chairperson of Emirates Businesswomen Council (EBWC), highlighted the importance of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) as a vital platform that supports entrepreneurs and investors, enabling them to identify and benefit from promising investment prospects across key sectors.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), she said that the council is committed to supporting businesswomen and entrepreneurs, empowering women economically and enhancing their capabilities, in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Al Mulla highlighted that the Emirates Businesswomen Council continues to connect Emirati women with opportunities across global, regional and local platforms to strengthen their participation in the investment sector, noting that several new initiatives will soon be introduced to enhance their role.

For his part, Khalifa Sultan bin Harib Al Muhairi, General Manager of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, one of the forum’s participating entities, told WAM that the company’s participation as a sponsor and exhibitor supports Sharjah’s vision to boost investment. He expressed optimism about achieving the company’s strategic goals through its engagement in the forum.

Al Muhairi noted that the company’s total investment in Sharjah projects exceeds AED2 billion. He added that the Rawdat Al Sidr project in Sharjah has recorded 90 percent sales, and the company is preparing to launch a new industrial development that will cater to investors interested in acquiring competitively priced industrial plots.