‘Motherhood and Childhood Council’, Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation discuss cooperation

ISTANBUL, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood discussed with Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation ways to strengthen joint cooperation, particularly in empowering children and youth to take part in sustainability and environmental protection initiatives.

This came during a meeting between Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Council, and Samed Ağırbaş, President of the Foundation, held on the sidelines of the Global Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.

The meeting explored prospects for bilateral cooperation to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to transform global waste challenges into sources of energy.

Al Falasi affirmed the Council’s commitment to fostering constructive partnerships with international institutions concerned with sustainability, including the Zero Waste Foundation, which has a strong record of achievements in this field.

She stressed the importance of adopting children’s and youth-led initiatives focused on sustainability and nature conservation to ensure a safe future for coming generations, and of encouraging them to represent their countries at international dialogue platforms to raise their environmental awareness.

For his part, Ağırbaş expressed his keenness to cooperate with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and to invest in environmental initiatives that promote a culture of sustainability and enhance awareness among children and youth of innovative solutions for environmental protection.