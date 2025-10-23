Hazza bin Zayed attends reopening of Al Ain Museum following extensive redevelopment

AL AIN, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the reopening ceremony of Al Ain Museum following a comprehensive restoration and redevelopment project. The initiative aimed to preserve the historic building’s cultural and archaeological significance while introducing new facilities and exhibition halls equipped with the latest interactive technologies, in line with best international practices for heritage museums.

The reopening ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Staff Lieutenant General (retired) Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority and General Supervisor of the Police Legacy at Abu Dhabi Police; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); along with several sheikhs and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the museum’s various sections and facilities, exploring key artefacts and exhibits that showcase the region’s customs and traditions, including displays on agriculture, traditional fishing and ancestral crafts. The archaeology and ethnography sections take visitors on a journey through time, featuring discoveries from ancient human settlements dating back thousands of years, such as pottery, iron arrowheads and daggers unearthed at sites including Jebel Hafeet Tombs and Al Qattara Oasis.

During the visit, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the museum’s major restoration and redevelopment phases, which expanded its total area from 1,200 to 8,000 square metres. The redevelopment introduced 10 main galleries, each equipped with advanced audiovisual and interactive displays systems, as well as new visitor and research facilities, a research centre, conservation laboratories, educational spaces, a reading room, café, retail area and a hall for temporary exhibitions.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza affirmed that Al Ain Museum stands as one of the UAE’s most significant cultural landmarks, being the first museum established in the country. He underscored that its reopening, following comprehensive redevelopment, reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in continuing the legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognising the vital importance of preserving the nation’s heritage and cultural identity for future generations.

Sheikh Hazza also commended the efforts of cultural and heritage entities dedicated to preserving historical landmarks of national significance that embody the legacy and civilisation of the UAE’s forefathers. He emphasised the importance of documenting and safeguarding national heritage as a vital bridge between the past, present and future, instilling in younger generations an appreciation for its historical value and reinforcing national identity and pride.