Cybersecurity Council launches second cohort of CyberE71 Programme

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Cybersecurity Council has announced the launch of the second cohort of the CyberE71 Incubator Programme, the nation’s flagship initiative led by the Council to foster entrepreneurship and innovation within the cybersecurity ecosystem.

The announcement follows the remarkable success of the first edition, which was unveiled at GISEC Global 2024.

The programme nurtures innovative ideas from Emirati students and other entrepreneurs while supporting promising startups that form a vital frontline against evolving cyber threats. It does so by investing in national development and innovation within the UAE's thriving innovation landscape.

The second cohort of CyberE71 has garnered unprecedented interest from the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with more than 200 startups from across the Emirates applying to join.

The programme opens with five intensive bootcamps and seven days of specialised workshops to refine solutions, scale effectively, and drive market impact aimed at refining innovative solutions, scaling them effectively, and enabling tangible market impact.

Participants had the exceptional opportunity to showcase their innovations at GITEX Global 2025, building on the programm’s strong presence in previous editions and other prestigious international exhibitions hosted by the UAE.

The launch of the second cohort reaffirms the UAE’s ongoing commitment to building the infrastructure and mechanisms necessary to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities. By supporting national startups, the programme contributes to defending against cyber threats while solidifying the country’s leadership in the global and regional cyber domain.

CyberE71 offers a national platform for startups to build capacities and develop the next generation of Emirati leaders. The programme aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to empower youth, support startups, and provide opportunities for meaningful participation in decision-making and the advancement of the country’s social, economic, and developmental progress.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasised the importance of CyberE71 in supporting the national innovation ecosystem and startups.

He stated, “The success of CyberE71 in attracting such a large number of startups highlights the UAE’s status as a global cybersecurity hub and reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and providing an enabling environment where creators can develop pioneering solutions that enhance digital safety and drive the digital economy forward.”

Dr. Al Kuwaiti also underscored the vital role of youth in adapting to the evolving cyber landscape, stressing the need for collective efforts and capacity-building at the national level. He highlighted the growing threats posed by cyberattacks to both the economy and national security.

Furthermore, he noted that the Cybersecurity Council, through collaboration with national institutions, has succeeded in promoting cybersecurity awareness across both individuals and organisations in the UAE, proactively protecting critical assets, and fostering a resilient cyber environment.