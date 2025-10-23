UAE participates in 'GCC Transport Undersecretaries' committee’ meeting in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), participated in the 27th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Transport Ministries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, hosted by Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by official delegations from various GCC countries and representatives of the GCC Secretariat General.

The UAE delegation was headed by Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure Regulation at MoEI.

Al Qasimi emphasised the UAE’s keenness to support the GCC’s efforts to enhance Gulf integration in the transport sector, contributing to sustainable development and strengthening economic and social cohesion among the member states.

He pointed out that the transport sector in the GCC countries is witnessing major development driven by ambitious national visions and strategies, including key projects such as the Gulf railway network and the transition towards smart and sustainable transport systems that enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and align with the region’s aspirations for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

The meeting agenda included 25 items, covering the follow-up on the implementation of previous meeting decisions, discussions on reports from technical committees in land, maritime, and air transport sectors, review of the project to establish the Gulf Centre for Traffic Studies, the operational plan for 2026, and ways to enhance international cooperation with relevant regional and global organisations.

During the meeting, the importance of continuing joint efforts to unify policies and legislation and exchange expertise was emphasised, aiming to strengthen the GCC states’ position as a leading global hub in transport and logistics services.

