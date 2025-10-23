'Energy and Infrastructure' participates in regional workshop in Jordan

AMMAN, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) participated in the regional workshop on enhancing national and local capacities to address climate risks in water and transport infrastructure, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The workshop was organised by the Islamic Development Bank in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The workshop aimed to support regional and national efforts in adapting to climate change in the water and transport sectors through the Protocol for Vulnerability and Adaptation Assessment in Infrastructure (PVEIC Protocol), which is a scientific tool used to assess the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to climate risks and develop flexible plans to address them.

The workshop also discussed a set of nature-based solutions and their role in enhancing the resilience of communities and infrastructure. It reviewed successful international experiences in integrating climate considerations into national plans for developing the water and transport sectors.

The event witnessed wide participation from representatives of Arab countries, several international and regional organisations, academic institutions, and a distinguished group of experts in the fields of climate change, urban planning, and sustainable infrastructure.

Participants emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation among countries in the region to confront the impacts of climate change. They stressed the need to adopt integrated approaches that contribute to building resilient and sustainable infrastructure and support achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

