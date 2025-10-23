Ministry of Education seeks closer collaboration with Finland

HELSINKI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Ministry of Education (MoE), led by Tariq Al Hashimi, Assistant Undersecretary for School Operations Sector (Dubai and Northern Emirates), conducted an official visit to the Republic of Finland to explore opportunities for enhancing educational cooperation between the two countries.

The visit supported MoE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the national education system and improve educational outcomes.

The visit aimed to enhance the UAE-Finland educational partnership, with the delegation studying Finland’s leading practices in teacher training, curriculum design, innovation, educational policies, inclusive education, and digital learning. Discussions also explored how Finland’s experience could support key strategic initiatives led by MoE.

During the visit, the delegation met with senior Finnish education officials, including Anders Adlercreutz, Finnish Minister of Education, and Tuula Haatainen, Chair of the Education and Culture Committee in the Finnish Parliament.

Meetings also took place with representatives from leading institutions such as the Finnish National Agency for Education, the Department of Education at the University of Helsinki, the Helsinki Adult Education Centre, the Finnish Education Evaluation Centre, and several Finnish education companies.

The delegation also visited key Finnish educational sites, such as Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, the Oodi Helsinki Central Library and several Finnish model schools, gaining insight into Finland’s renowned teaching methods and innovative learning environments.

By engaging with global education leaders, MoE seeks to deepen collaboration, enrich expertise, and strengthen the UAE’s standing as a hub of educational excellence and innovation, both regionally and globally.