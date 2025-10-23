Japan's Jera to acquire US shale gas asset interests for $1.5 billion

TOKYO, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Major Japanese energy company Jera Co. said Thursday that it will acquire interests in a shale gas asset in Louisiana for about $1.5 billion after Japan recently agreed with the United States to increase liquefied natural gas imports from the country following tariff negotiations, reported Kyodo News.

Through the agreement reached by its subsidiary Jera Americas Inc., Jera will acquire 100 percent of the interests and business assets held by Williams Upstream Holdings, LLC and GEP Haynesville II LLC in the shale basin, which produces about 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

Ryosuke Tsugaru, Jera's Chief Low-Carbon Fuel Officer, said the acquisition "substantially expands our partnership in the United States," reinforcing the company's aim to provide a stable global energy supply.