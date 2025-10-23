Over 100 competitors from 31 countries to participate in Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge will kick off on Saturday in the Tilal Swaihan area of Al Ain. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) in collaboration with the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO).

The opening round will feature around 100 competitors from 31 countries, including over 25 Emirati drivers and riders, bringing together a dynamic mix of professionals and amateurs.

The event promises an atmosphere full of excitement, challenge, and adventure across the golden Tilal Swaihan —one of the UAE’s most iconic desert destinations for off-road enthusiasts.

The opening round will feature 62 motorcycles, 8 quads (ATVs), 8 cars, and 22 buggies, tackling a desert stage exceeding 100 kilometres, composed of five laps through the soft sands of Al Ain’s desert. The route offers a unique test of skill, speed, and endurance for all participants.

Competitors hail from across the globe, representing countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, South Africa, Australia, the United States, India, Russia, China, Japan, Lebanon, Jordan, Canada, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, Poland, Brazil, among others.

“Once again, the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge unites professionals and amateurs in a thrilling yet safe competitive environment, conducted in line with the highest safety standards for the opening round of the season," said Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at the ADSC.

Al Hashemi added that the championship will feature four rounds, with overall titles decided based on cumulative points across all events, and champions to be crowned at the end of the fourth round.

He continued, “Through organising such events, we reaffirm the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to developing local driver talent and encouraging their participation in major international championships both within and beyond the UAE. We also value our ongoing partnership with the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, our strategic collaborator in this initiative.”

As for the event schedule, the organising committee announced that the administrative and technical scrutineering will begin on Friday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

On race day, registration will take place from 6:00 am to 7:30 am, followed by the drivers’ briefing. The official start will be at 8:30 am, and the podium ceremony will be held at 11:45 am at the designated finish line awards area.