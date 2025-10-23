Al Ain to host Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship on November 14

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- International Vision Sports Management (IVSM) has announced that the 11th edition of Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) will take place on 14th November in Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi.

Since its debut in October 2023, ADXC has established itself as one of the most dynamic and innovative platforms in jiu-jitsu and grappling. Known for its distinctive ruleset and high-intensity match format, the championship has consistently attracted some of the sport’s biggest international stars and built a strong following among global combat sports fans.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of IVSM, said that hosting the latest edition in Al Ain Region reflects the championship’s ongoing role in reinforcing the UAE’s status as a leading global destination for jiu-jitsu and grappling.

He noted that ADXC’s success stems from the limitless support of the UAE’s leadership and its vision of using sport to inspire future generations and strengthen national identity.

Saeed Al Dhahiri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship has been key to further establishing the emirate as a global hub for combat sports. Beyond bringing together world-class athletes and passionate fans, it continues to inspire and develop homegrown talent.”

According to the Organising Committee, ADXC 11 will feature a lineup of world-class jiu-jitsu and grappling champions, with several special matchups designed to thrill fans in attendance and audiences tuning in around the world.

Over the past couple of years, ADXC has showcased some of the sport’s most recognisable names, including Espen Mathiesen, Abdul Kareem Al Selwady, Aljamain Sterling, Amir Albazi, Neiman Gracie, Arman Tsarukyan, Pouya Rahmani, and Roberto Abreu (Cyborg).

The championship has also expanded internationally, hosting editions in major cities such as Moscow, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, and Balneário Camboriú in Brazil.