Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development launches 'Wyakom' initiative

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi has launched the fourth edition of its Wyakom initiative, aimed at engaging community members as active partners in developing innovative and sustainable solutions that support social development.

This edition calls for innovative and sustainable ideas that address key challenges facing youth, centered on three core pillars: Growth, Prosperity, and Leadership.

Through these pillars, Wyakom seeks to find solutions that develop young people's financial, social, and leadership skills while promoting community engagement through volunteering, sports, and the arts. A further key objective is to foster a healthy work-life balance and encourage a mindful approach to modern technologies.

To encourage community participation, the department also unveiled the initiative’s newly updated website. The platform makes it easier for participants to submit their ideas and connect directly with the team, ensuring a more engaging and interactive experience.

Since its launch, “Wyakom” has received over 530 ideas from the community across its previous cycles. Many of these ideas have been transformed into real projects and initiatives that have contributed to improving the quality of life.

Dr. Yousif Al Zaabi, Director of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at the Department of Community Development, said that the fourth cycle places a special emphasis on youth, describing them as "the foundation of today and the makers of tomorrow".

The initiative is open to all Abu Dhabi residents, who can submit their ideas on the website: https://wyakom.addcd.gov.ae/