Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of Sharjah Maritime Academy Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), chaired the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday at the academy’s headquarters in the city of Khorfakkan.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan praised the academy's achievements, noting that it has reached a level comparable to leading maritime academies worldwide.

He credited the Board of Trustees, the academy’s chancellor, the teaching and administrative staff, and the students for their efforts in overcoming challenges and working together as a team. The Ruler of Sharjah emphasised that this success is the result of combined efforts, good intentions, and dedication.

He confirmed that the academy continues to advance year after year towards excellence. He noted that he personally monitors all developments in Khorfakkan across various sectors, including the academic field, whose results are reflected in the students’ achievements and academic distinction.

This success, he added, is supported by the provision of an ideal learning environment within the campus and the students’ commitment to acquiring knowledge.

The meeting covered several agenda items, including periodic reports, the development of academic programmes, and expanding cooperation with other academic institutions.

During the session, the Board approved the academy’s budget for the 2025-2026 academic year and the regulations for postgraduate studies in maritime specialisations, thereby contributing to strengthening the higher maritime education system in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Board reviewed a report by Dr Hashim Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the SMA, which provided a comprehensive overview of the academy’s performance and operations during the past period.

The report also highlighted the major academic, administrative, and research achievements of the last academic year, as well as plans for future development.

The Board discussed the international accreditations obtained by the academy’s programmes, emphasising the continued development of curricula and practical training according to global best practices, to benefit students, graduates, and the labour market.

The meeting also addressed agreements signed with specialised international maritime academies aimed at exchanging expertise and enhancing academic and research collaboration.

The Board reviewed reports from its committees, including the Academic Committee, Finance Committee, Compliance and Internal Audit Committee, and Financial Resource Development Committee, discussing recommendations from each and making necessary decisions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Engineer Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works; Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Dr Salah Buti Al Muhairi, Head of the Initiatives Implementation Authority; Dr Aisha Mohammed Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Higher Education and Scientific Research Council; Dr Hashim Abdullah bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of the SMA; Dr Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan; Dr Saif Khamis Al Naqbi, Commander of the Academic Wing at Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval College; Abdullah Hamad Al Owais, Deputy CEO and Head of Banking Liabilities at the Sharjah Islamic Bank; Salem Mohammed Al Kindi, Member of the Kalba Municipal Council; and Dr Jens Schroder Hinrichs, Vice Chancellor of the World Maritime University in Sweden.