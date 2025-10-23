DCT Abu Dhabi announces open call to nominate emirate's 'Urban Treasures 2026'

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is inviting the public to nominate longstanding businesses for the fifth edition of the annual Urban Treasures awards. This accolade celebrates historically significant cultural establishments that continue to serve the emirate as local gems.

Nominations are open to the public until 30th November, welcoming everyone to put forward establishments they consider worthy of being recognised as ‘Urban Treasures’. This includes cafes, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, textile stores, tailors, perfumeries, jewellers, pharmacies, and photography studios that have been operating in Abu Dhabi for 20 years or more.

Following a six-month shortlisting process, 15 establishments will be recognised at the annual Urban Treasures ceremony.

Launched five years ago, the initiative highlights the role of heritage businesses in shaping Abu Dhabi’s social and cultural identity and contributing to its economy. It forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s broader effort to preserve the emirate’s living heritage and honour establishments that remain integral to the city’s community life.

In recognition of their contribution over the past two decades, Abu Dhabi is honouring these establishments as treasured icons that continue to serve current and future generations of the city. They receive distinguished recognition and promotional support, including branded materials that highlight their designation to both residents and tourists.