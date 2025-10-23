UAE’s achievements in fighting polio underscore excellence of healthcare system: Ministry of Health Undersecretary

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stressed that the UAE’s success in combating polio is a testament to the leadership and excellence of its healthcare system, which plays a fundamental role in safeguarding society from diseases through a comprehensive preventive approach.

In a statement marking World Polio Day, Dr. Al Olama noted that the UAE has maintained its polio-free status for more than three decades, thanks to the unlimited support of the nation's wise leadership, proactive planning, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and international health partnerships.

Such efforts, he said, have made public health a national priority to enhance the quality of life, “thus ensuring that our present remains secure, and our future promising in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.”

“In the UAE, the fight against polio is a steadfast commitment that reflects the nation’s belief that protecting human life begins from childhood, and that a child's health forms the basis upon which the future of society is built. Prevention, therefore, has become a philosophy of life, inspired by awareness, driven by responsibility, and founded on the vision that every child deserves to grow up in an environment that is free from health challenges," he stated.

From this perspective, the UAE has transformed immunisation efforts into a social culture backed by knowledge and modern technology, while employing artificial intelligence to monitor and analyse communicable disease indicators, thus ensuring proactive and effective responses.

He underscored the UAE’s commitment to building a polio-free world aligned with the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.