Dubai Chambers opens registration for Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has opened the registration for the second cycle of the reimagined version of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, the emirate’s leading recognition of corporate excellence supporting Dubai’s sustainable development.

The award celebrates companies that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and continuous improvement, reinforcing the competitiveness and resilience of the local business community.

The announcement was made during the “Excellence Reimagined Forum” organised by Dubai Chambers at its headquarters, which brought together more than 100 representatives from the business community.

The forum examined the latest standards and emerging trends in organisational excellence, highlighting effective models across key areas of performance ranging from operations and human capital management to technological innovation and financial governance.

During the event, industry experts and specialists showcased the forward-thinking strategies adopted by leading companies to boost competitiveness, elevate performance, and drive long-term positive impact. Participants also explored effective benchmarking frameworks for strategic excellence and examined global best practices in leadership, organisational culture, and operational management.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said the award is designed to empower companies of all sizes in diverse sectors on their journey towards sustainable institutional excellence.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, recognises companies across four main categories aligned with Dubai Chambers’ strategic objectives.

The Outstanding Business Award is sponsored by Dubai Chambers, the Family Business Award is sponsored by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and the Global Expansion Award is sponsored by Dubai International Chamber, while the Digital Innovation Award is sponsored by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

Dubai Chambers’ adoption of a framework for business excellence is designed to encourage companies to continuously improve their performance throughout the evaluation process.

The award model is based on extensive research and reflects the latest methodologies, focusing on tangible measures of business success, including leadership, strategy, workforce management, ESG (environmental, social and governance), and digital transformation, in addition to financial performance.

Participation is open to all companies in Dubai as well as international companies with regional headquarters in the emirate, across all sectors and areas of business.