Pakistan aims to boost pharmaceutical exports to USD 30 billion

KARACHI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, announced that the government plans to increase the country’s pharmaceutical and medical equipment exports from the current USD 1 billion to USD 30 billion in the coming years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 22nd Health Asia-2025 Exhibition at Karachi Expo Centre, the minister said the event marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s economic history, bringing together participants and companies from more than 50 countries to explore innovation in the health sector.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, APP, he highlighted that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry possesses immense export potential, with local companies already supplying medical components and products globally.

The minister noted that the government is facilitating industrial growth through improved regulatory systems, including digitalized procedures by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, reducing approval timelines from years to weeks. He also shared that Pakistan is set to achieve World Health Organisation (WHO) Level-3 accreditation, which will expand market access to 65 countries.

Kamal further announced plans to initiate local vaccine production within the next 18 months in collaboration with Chinese, Saudi, and Turkish firms. This initiative aims to save USD 500 million in vaccine imports and turn Pakistan into a vaccine-exporting nation. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing universal health insurance, addressing healthcare affordability, and tackling challenges such as polio eradication, underlining that public cooperation in vaccination campaigns remains essential to Pakistan’s future health progress.