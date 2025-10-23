DXB LIVE announces 5thWorld of Coffee Dubai 2026 on January 18

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has announced the return of World of Coffee Dubai for its fifth edition, taking place from 18 – 20 January 2026 at Za’abeel Halls 1, 4, 5 and 6 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by DXB LIVE in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), World of Coffee Dubai has rapidly grown to become the Middle East’s leading coffee industry event, uniting producers, roasters, traders, and experts from across the world. The 2026 edition continues to build on the success of previous years, reflecting Dubai’s growing influence as an international centre for coffee trade, culture, and knowledge exchange.

Since its inception, World of Coffee Dubai has experienced remarkable growth, mirroring the region’s dynamic coffee landscape. Statistics indicate that international participants in the new edition account for approximately 77% of the total exhibitors, reflecting the global coffee community’s confidence in the event and its growing international reputation.

The exhibition coincides with the continued rise of the coffee industry across the UAE and the wider region. The UAE coffee market is now valued at over USD 3.2 billion (approximately AED 12 billion) and is expected to grow by 8.4% annually, reaching USD 4.5 billion (around AED 16.5 billion) by 2029. Across the Middle East and North Africa, the market is projected to exceed USD 11 billion (over AED 40 billion) within the same period.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for specialty coffee, evolving consumer preferences, and greater investment in quality, sustainability, and innovation — all of which are reflected in this year’s expanded and dynamic edition.

A series of educational workshops and seminars will further enrich the program, covering various aspects of the coffee industry and promoting a culture of innovation within the global coffee community.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB Live, said: “The exhibition represents the continued success of the vision that has made the UAE a global hub for the specialty coffee industry and a bridge between producing regions and fast-growing markets. With participation expanding year after year, the event has become an international platform that brings together leading experts, brands, and innovators, reflecting Dubai's spirit of innovation and renewal and reaffirming its pivotal role in shaping the future of the coffee industry regionally and globally.

We are proud to contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for coffee lovers and experts, and as an inspiring platform that supports development and creativity in this vital sector.”

Yannis Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), said: “World of Coffee Dubai has become one of the leading events where the global coffee community comes together, bringing culture, innovation, and commerce under one roof. With each new edition, the exhibition continues to strengthen its position as an exceptional global event, thanks to the high caliber of participants and industry pioneers who help shape the future of specialty coffee."

He added: “Our partnership with DXB Live and the Dubai World Trade Centre represents a key pillar in the ongoing success of this event, which has become an indispensable destination for coffee professionals and enthusiasts alike, both regionally and globally.”

Khalid Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of the SCA UAE Chapter, added: “What distinguishes World of Coffee Dubai is its commitment to education and knowledge exchange. It’s not only a marketplace but a space where ideas are shared, skills are refined, and partnerships are built. The event has proven that when passion and expertise come together, they can create a thriving and sustainable ecosystem for the coffee industry.”

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 will present the event’s most diverse and inclusive programme to date, showcasing cutting-edge products, roasting and brewing technologies, and global coffee innovations.

Key highlights of the fifth edition include three national championships organised by the Specialty Coffee Association of the UAE:

• UAE National Barista Championship

• UAE National Cup Tasters Championship

• UAE National Roasting Championship

The event will also host the Best Coffee Design Awards and the Best New Product Competition, in addition to two coffee auctions held over two days, giving participants the opportunity to acquire some of the world’s rarest and finest coffee beans.

The 2026 edition marks a new chapter in World of Coffee Dubai’s growth, bringing together the most diverse range of participants, features, and experiences to date.



