UAE secures second consecutive term on World Taekwondo Federation

WUXI, China, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) for the second consecutive term, represented by Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation.

Al Zeyoudi secured the highest number of votes, 93, during the World Taekwondo General Assembly held on Thursday in the Chinese city of Wuxi. His new term will extend for the next four years.

He said the achievement reflects the continuous support for sports in general and taekwondo in particular from H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and Honorary President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation.