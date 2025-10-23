Al Sayegh: UAE President’s initiatives steer world towards polio eradication

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that the UAE stands out as a global exemplar in the fight against polio, with its efforts earning international recognitions.

Al Sayegh attributed this success to the impactful initiatives led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which have supported vaccination campaigns and provided vital logistical assistance through the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative, particularly in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The UAE's impact, Al Sayegh added, has been further amplified by active partnerships with key organisations including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organisation. This collaborative spirit was recently demonstrated through the UAE’s critical funding of the emergency polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, an initiative widely recognised by the WHO and regional bodies.

In a statement on World Polio Day, Al Sayegh emphasised that, thanks to the guidance and support of the wise leadership, the UAE established the National Polio Eradication Programme to maintain high vaccination coverage rates against this virus in accordance with the National Immunisation Policy approved by the UAE. The Programme also follows an active surveillance approach to detect and treat any cases in a timely manner.

The health activities launched by the Ministry and its partners in the country have led to the UAE's global leadership in eradicating the disease, as the UAE proudly has not recorded any cases of polio for nearly three decades. This reflects the efficiency of our health system and its commitment to prevention as a proactive approach to protecting the health of generations in society.

Safeguarding Future Generations

He further indicated that the nation's efforts in combating the disease are part of the government's vision and commitment to promoting sustainability and improving the health of future generations, as well as supporting the World Health Organization's plan to eradicate polio by 2030.

He added that the UAE will spare no effort to make a positive change in the world, guided by the nation's vision of establishing a bright and healthy future for the children of the UAE and the world.

Every year on 24 October, World Polio Day is observed to raise awareness of the importance of polio vaccination to protect every child from this devastating disease.

