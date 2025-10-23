FNC, Niger's Advisory Council for Refoundation explore prospects for joint cooperation

GENEVA, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), discussed with Dr. Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey, Speaker of the Advisory Council for the Refoundation in Niger, ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two sides. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 151st Assembly of the IPU, held in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, both sides discussed prospects for developing parliamentary relations between the two councils, particularly in terms of parliamentary participation, exchanging views, and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest.

They also explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Niger in areas of economy, investment, youth empowerment, and various fields of sustainable development.