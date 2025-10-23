UAE President, VPs congratulate new Prime Minister of Japan

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Sanae Takaichi on the occasion of her election as new Prime Minister of Japan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables to the Japanese premier.