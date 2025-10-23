Abu Dhabi’s first Agricultural Investment Forum: A strategic platform for food security, sustainable growth

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – As part of the second edition of Global Food Week, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), in partnership with ADNEC Group, organised the inaugural Agricultural Investment Forum under the theme “Towards Food Security and Sustainable Growth” at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The organisation of the forum comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to entrench the principles of sustainable development, strengthen the food security system, and create an attractive environment for agricultural investments, all of which contribute to supporting the national economy and achieving self-sufficiency in food.

In his speech at the opening of the forum, Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, affirmed that the forum represents a strategic platform for exchanging expertise, showcasing best practices, and exploring future opportunities in the agricultural sector. He noted that Abu Dhabi has placed significant importance on developing the food security system, recognising the vital role this sector plays in achieving economic and social sustainability.

Al Ameri added: “In recent years, we have witnessed a remarkable leap in agricultural investments, including the adoption of innovative projects such as smart farming, hydroponics, and food production using the latest global technologies, alongside the expansion of leading Emirati companies abroad.”

He explained that the Authority operates according to an integrated strategy to enhance prospects for successful international trade, foreign investment, and increased local production. He highlighted the Authority’s support for agricultural companies investing in promising sectors abroad, as well as its backing of sustainable agriculture within the UAE through specialised initiatives.

Al Ameri also announced the launch of the new edition of the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Investment Guide at the forum, featuring more than 30 diverse investment opportunities aimed at promoting sustainable development in the agricultural sector. These opportunities cover key areas such as modern agricultural technologies, which improve production efficiency and crop quality; food manufacturing, which adds value to local products and supports export supply chains; logistics and supply chain services to ensure the sustainable flow of food; and research and development in sustainable agriculture and biotechnology to enhance innovation and address environmental challenges.

The guide also includes promising prospects under the permitted economic activities in farms, allowing for 145 investment activities across Abu Dhabi farms, reflecting the diversity of options available to both local and international investors.

The first Agricultural Investment Forum comprised four main sessions addressing key strategic issues shaping the future of Abu Dhabi’s agricultural sector. Topics ranged from policy, innovation and finance to practical experiences. The opening session provided a comprehensive overview of the agricultural investment landscape in the emirate, where participants discussed available opportunities, supporting legislation, and government incentives designed to attract investors and boost the sector’s competitiveness. Mansoor Al Marar Vice President, Industrial Business Development, KEZAD Group, gave a presentation on promising investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

The second session focused on innovation and modern technologies in sustainable agriculture, with emphasis on digital farming, artificial intelligence, and precision agriculture as pivotal tools for boosting production efficiency and achieving environmental sustainability. Mohamad Rabih El Chaar, Managing Partner, Smarkk, reviewed the most prominent technological applications in this field.

In the third session, participants discussed agricultural project financing, examining the role of banks and public and private investment funds in supporting the sector and offering innovative financing solutions. Shaker Farid Abdulrahman Zeinel, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Emirates Development Bank, spoke about financing mechanisms, related challenges, and the importance of providing flexible financial tools to support agricultural entrepreneurs.

The sessions concluded with a fourth panel highlighting local and international success stories in agricultural investment. Fadel Nasser Al Saeedi and Abdulrahman Rashid Al Shamsi from the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club presented inspiring experiences that reflect the sector’s potential for growth and innovation, and underscore the value of effective public-private partnerships in achieving food security and sustainable growth.

The forum also featured a roundtable discussion entitled “Turning Waste into Wealth”, which explored investment in technologies to divert agri-food waste from landfills. Notable participants included Mohamed Rabie Al Shaar, Kholoud Al Nuaimi from Emirates Foundation, Alevizos Theofilos from Agthia, and Dr. Afkar Qasemfrom the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

Forum organisers aspire to make it a regular platform bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural sector, with the aim of enhancing Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness and cementing its position as a global centre for attracting agricultural investment, in line with the country’s vision for a sustainable and secure food future.

The forum saw strong attendance from government and private sector representatives, investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers, serving as a strategic platform for the exchange of expertise, showcasing of best practices, and exploration of future opportunities in agriculture, thereby strengthening Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global hub for agricultural investment.

The forum concluded with an awards ceremony hosted by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to honour outstanding entities and projects that have contributed to the development of the agricultural sector and the advancement of the national food security system.

