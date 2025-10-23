Humanoid robots receive training at China's largest base for future application

BEIJING, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) - A variety of humanoid robots are undergoing training at China's largest robot training base, which was recently launched in Beijing's Shijingshan District, in preparation for large-scale application in the future.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, Featuring its true-to-life replication of real-world environments, the newly inaugurated facility spans some 14,000 square meters, about the size of two football fields, and consists of 16 scenarios across industrial manufacturing, home life, and health care.

Humanoid robots at the base are learning to fold clothes, take out trash, and pick items from shelves in daily life scenarios, while learning to work on electronics production lines and automotive assembly workshops in smart manufacturing scenarios.

Each robot is assigned two human instructors. Some of the trainers wear virtual reality (VR) equipment to help the robots learn specific actions, while others wear motion-capture suits to assist in rapid data collection.

To date, nearly 100 domestic service-oriented robots at the base have already mastered over 20 skills, including transporting items, carrying out inspection rounds, and handling deliveries, with a task success rate exceeding 95 percent.

According to trainers, some enterprises are waiting for the humanoid robots to take a post in their workshops.

China has become the largest robot producer in the world as 10 million sets have been made.

As the country continues to develop new quality productive forces during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), more and more robots have been applied in the daily life, providing people with smarter and more convenient services.