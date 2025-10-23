Dubai Sports Council launches largest-ever edition of Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament with record participation

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has launched the Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament (DOFA) in collaboration with the UAE Football Association and in partnership with Delta Aid Sport, as part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to support and develop young sporting talent while strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global sports hub.

This year’s edition marks the largest and most inclusive in the tournament’s history, featuring 12,000 male and female players forming 558 teams from 117 academies, including 40 girls’ teams. Participants represent academies from across all Emirates and compete in various age groups ranging from 6 to 23 years old.

The tournament has recorded a remarkable 9.1% growth in player participation and an 11.6% increase in team entries compared to the previous edition, which featured 11,000 players and 500 teams from 100 academies. These figures reflect the growing appeal of the event and its key role in fostering emerging talent and expanding the football base across the UAE.

Organised in a single-round league system, the championship also features a Super Cup competition bringing together the top group winners. Matches will be held throughout the entire sports season across nine different locations, including Dubai Sports City, allowing broad participation and ensuring equal opportunities for players and academies alike.

The DOFA Tournament embodies DSC’s commitment to nurturing youth and academy players in line with the vision of Dubai’s leadership to attract and develop sporting talent across all disciplines. It also aligns with the emirate’s broader strategy to advance the sports sector, discover future stars, and create new generations of high-performing athletes, thereby strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional and global center for sports and human development.

Through this initiative, the Dubai Sports Council seeks to provide a professional platform for young footballers to hone their skills, gain competitive experience, and embrace values of fair play, teamwork, and sporting spirit. All tournament facilities and infrastructure have been prepared according to the highest international standards of safety and professionalism, ensuring an exceptional experience for teams and participants.

