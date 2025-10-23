DigitalX, United Computer sign strategic partnership to drive digital innovation

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – DigitalX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Computer and Management Consultancy Company L.L.C. The partnership was signed between Marwan Al Shehhi, Acting Chief Operating Officer of DigitalX, and Ossama El Samadoni, General Manager of United Computer and Management Consultancy Company L.L.C.

“This partnership reflects our continued efforts to empower organizations with cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance performance and drive innovation. Together with United Computer and Management Consultancy Company, we aim to enable smarter, more efficient, and future-ready operations,” said Marwan Al Shehhi, Acting Chief Operating Officer of DigitalX.

The partnership aims to formalize a strategic collaboration focused on delivering innovative asset provisioning solutions that empower organizations to optimize their digital infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate business transformation. By combining the technological expertise and industry experience of both entities, the collaboration will support enterprises across diverse sectors in achieving greater agility, scalability, and competitiveness. This joint initiative also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to advance digital innovation and strengthen smart infrastructure.

“We are delighted to join forces with DigitalX to deliver transformative technology solutions that accelerate digital growth and operational excellence across sectors. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to innovation and aligns with the UAE’s vision of enabling a smart, digitally empowered economy,” said Ossama El Samadoni, General Manager of United Computer and Management Consultancy Company L.L.C.

DigitalX continues to strengthen its ecosystem of technology alliances, contributing to the UAE’s vision of becoming a global leader in digital innovation and smart enterprise development.

