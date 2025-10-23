Russia sets target to boost non-energy exports by 66%

MOSCOW, 23nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Russia aims to increase the volume of its non-resource, non-energy exports by 66% over the next six years compared with 2023 levels, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced, according to TV BRICS, quoting the official website of the Russian Government.

Speaking during the 13th “Made in Russia” International Export Forum, held annually since 2012 and organised by the Russian Export Centre, a partner of TV BRICS, Mishustin said the move is part of a broader strategy to diversify the country’s economy and strengthen its position in international markets.

Mishustin noted that Russia is increasingly redirecting its exports towards emerging markets, with trade ties growing rapidly across Asia, Africa and Latin America. He said that by 2024, exports to these regions accounted for more than 85 per cent of total Russian exports, up from 44 per cent in 2021.

"To support this, we are actively expanding our overseas infrastructure. It now includes dozens of stores, including online outlets, as well as demonstration pavilions operating in six countries: China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia", he said.

The prime minister added that Moscow is investing heavily in new logistics routes, including the development of international transport corridors through the south and east, to support this shift.

By placing greater emphasis on non-energy sectors, the government hopes to create a more sustainable export model and reduce its reliance on raw material revenues, a shift that officials say is essential to securing long-term economic stability.