MoHESR opens registration for UAE National Scholarship Programme for Spring 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has opened registration for the UAE National Scholarship Programme for Spring 2026, running until November 7. The initiative underscores the UAE’s dedication to developing human capital as a foundation for sustainable growth and global leadership in science and knowledge.

Dr. Faisal Alali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector, said: “The scholarship programme is more than a pathway to a degree abroad – it is a national project designed to cultivate future leaders, equip young Emiratis to drive the labour market and foster cultural exchange with students worldwide.”

This year, 184 new scholarship students were selected to study at over 60 of the world’s top-ranked universities. Over the past five years, the programme has graduated 1,388 students who completed their undergraduate studies at more than 200 universities across 25 countries. These institutions provide advanced educational environments and offer students opportunities to engage in pioneering research and connect with diverse, integrated academic communities.

The Scholarship Programme targets fields aligned with national priorities and labour market needs, including AI and data science, advanced engineering, renewable energy and health sciences, as well as business, economics and social sciences.Emphasising academic excellence, it prepares students for future specialisations that will drive economic and social transformation and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in the knowledge economy, climate action and digital transformation.

MoHESR ensures that scholarships directly support the national labour market through strategic partnerships with leading local institutions. These collaborations span key sectors such as energy, aviation, heavy industries and human resources, offering scholarship recipients direct employment or specialised training opportunities with entities including Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, Emirates Group, Etihad Airways, Emirates Global Aluminium, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and UAE University.

The Ministry praised the commitment of national economic sectors in supporting the programme, emphasising that completing the scholarship and earning academic qualifications marks the start of a successful career through which students contribute to the national economy. Cooperation with these sectors serves as a bridge connecting classrooms to workplaces.

Over the years, Emirati scholarship students have excelled as ambassadors of science and knowledge, achieving inspiring successes both at home and abroad. Distinguished examples include Noor Al Ali, a master’s student in genomic medicine at the University of Melbourne, and Zahra Salman, a researcher in global environmental sciences at Kyoto University, who both exemplify the impact of Emiratis in advancing health sciences and vital future sectors. Additionally, Mansour Ali Al Kaabi, a specialist in actuarial sciences and economics, exemplifies a young Emirati forging a unique career in the private sector, using his expertise to drive growth in a vital future-focused industry.

These and other examples showcase the Scholarship Programme as a national investment, producing qualified Emiratis who apply global knowledge to advance the country’s development.

The Scholarship Programme is part of a broader MoHESR initiative to boost national competitiveness and strengthen education as a pillar of the knowledge-based economy. It supports the ‘We the UAE 2031’ and ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ visions by preparing a future-ready generation equipped to harness technology and respond to global challenges.

MoHESR continually updates its scholarship policies to keep pace with global changes, recognising that scholarships are a national responsibility aimed not just at learning, but at equipping students to become future leaders, innovators and influencers.

