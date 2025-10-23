RAK Properties posts net profit of AED 216.82 million, rise of 79% year-to-date

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – RAK Properties (ADX: RAKPROP), Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, has announced its financial results for the year to date, ending September 30th 2025. The figures highlight consistent growth, underpinned by a 90% surge in the number of units sold, driven by successful new asset launches and construction progress across the developer’s flagship destination, Mina.

RAK Properties’ success throughout the first nine months of 2025 is built on a robust balance sheet and an ambitious business model that effectively connects global partners with prime real estate investment opportunities in the UAE’s most exciting property market. As Ras Al Khaimah rapidly develops into a leading investment and lifestyle destination, RAK Properties remains at the heart of the Emirate’s bold economic plans which are integral to achieving RAK Vision 2030.

RAK Properties saw revenue of AED 1,165.50 million up to the end of Q3 2025, with net profit at AED 216.82 million – compared to AED 121.41 million for the same period last year. The newly released figures also reflect a total of 1,214 units sold – up from 640 units for same period last year. Sales value hit AED 2,006 million, a major indicator of both demand and positive traction across the developer’s portfolio.

RAK Properties’ opperating profit reached AED 278.46 million – up from AED 191.64 million for the same period last year. This was underscored by a 39% increase in EBITDA with Q3 figures showing AED 331.11 million – a reflection of positive cash generation and strong foundations across numerous projects.

These latest numbers solidify RAK Properties’ impressive financial foundations, which have continued to drive growth and expansion plans. The Developer’s balance sheet remains robust, with recorded total assets growing by 6% to AED 8,495 million. This supports a 4.2% increase in capital and reserves to AED 5,758 million, with total equity and liabilities standing at AED 8,495 million, up 6%.

Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of RAK Properties, said: “RAK Properties’ year-to-date results stand out as another indication of our strategic vision, long-term ambition, and project pipeline coming to fruition. With these latest figures, for the period up to September 30th, we can see that our plan to develop communities that attract a diverse clientele of investors and residents is delivering the desired results – as highlighted in the number of units sold and our increasing sales backlog.

As we celebrate our 20th anniversary of operations this year, we can see that the ongoing growth of our Mina project – and Ras Al Khaimah as whole – is creating a new kind of real estate and lifestyle proposition for a truly global audience.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, commented: “Our year-to-date results show the upwards trajectory of RAK Properties as a high-performing developer within a rapidly maturing destination. Our success continues to be driven by new launches and steady progress being made across our diverse portfolio of projects at Mina.

Building on this, we can look forward to the remainder of 2025 and beyond with confidence in our ability to meet our growth targets, to deliver on our commitments to clients and partners, and to expand Mina, and Ras Al Khaimah’s, appeal as a leading investment, real estate, and lifestyle destination.”