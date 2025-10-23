Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Olympic Council of Asia sign MoU in Bahrain to enhance cooperation in developing Asian Olympic Movement

MANAMA, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their joint cooperation in developing the Asian Olympic Movement, and to support educational, training and awareness programmes directed at athletes, coaches and referees across the Asian continent.

The memorandum stems from their shared belief in the importance of advancing the Asian Olympic Movement, embedding its educational and developmental values, and fostering strategic partnerships that contribute to elevating sport at local, continental and international levels.

The memorandum was signed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Timothy Tsun Ting Fok, First Vice-President of the Olympic Council of Asia, in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, which is hosting the 3rd Asian Youth Games from 22 to 31 October 2025.

The memorandum aims to lay the overall framework for cooperation between the two parties in hosting and organizing sports and training programmes related to the Asian Olympic Movement, including educational and awareness activities under OCA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) programmes and the Olympic Solidarity Programme.

Commenting, Aref Al Awani said: “We are pleased to sign this MoU with the OCA, which represents an important step toward broadening the horizons of cooperation in the development of the Asian Olympic Movement and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading sports hub in the region.”

He added: “This cooperation embodies the vision of our wise leadership in supporting sport as a key driver of human and community development, and contributes to empowering sports personnel, and honing the skills of athletes, coaches and referees through specialized educational and training programmes.”

He continued: “Through this partnership we look forward to building an integrated system of shared initiatives and projects that establish Olympic values, support promising talents and foster sports and cultural communication across Asia.”

The cooperation areas include hosting and organising forums and seminars for athletes, conducting Asian training camps for athletes, coaches and referees, and implementing awareness and education workshops under the “Protect Asian Games” initiative covering: match-fixing, athlete protection and welfare, anti-doping, mental health for athletes.

The MoU also covers hosting sports governance forums, implementing coach & referee development programmes, organising a Sports & Artificial Intelligence Forum, a Sports Refereeing Forum, as well as OCA special events, a Women in Asian Sport forum, developing modern training curricula, exchanging expertise and international specialist lecturers in the field of sport, and implementing a Women in Sport empowerment programme.

The memorandum is valid for four years from its date of signing, with the possibility of extension through a written agreement by both parties at least ninety days prior to expiry.

