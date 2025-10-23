European Ryder Cup heroes confirmed for Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

ABU DHABI,23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – European Ryder Cup heroes Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry are the latest stars confirmed for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, taking place from 6-9 November at Yas Links.

The duo will join reigning Masters Champion and career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy, along with fellow 2025 Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, and vice captain Alex Noren in a world-class field for the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs on Yas Island.

World Number Five Fleetwood, a two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner in 2017 and 2018, heads to the UAE in spectacular form, carrying the momentum of last week’s victory at the DP World India Championship, where he fired a sublime final round 65 to secure a two-stroke triumph over Keita Nakajima at Delhi Golf Club to claim an eighth DP World Tour title.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a career-defining season, highlighted by his emotional maiden PGA TOUR victory at the TOUR Championship in August, where he also claimed the FedExCup. In doing so, Fleetwood became only the second Englishman to capture the season-long trophy, following in the footsteps of Justin Rose.

His stellar form continued at the Ryder Cup, where Fleetwood was Europe's standout performer in Europe's historic 15-13 victory over the United States at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, marking the first time an away team has won the event since 2012.

Fleetwood delivered when it mattered most, winning four matches with just one defeat across all five sessions, finishing the week as the leading points scorer in the biennial contest.

"It's always special to play at home in the UAE and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a tournament I look forward to every year," said Fleetwood, who has lived in Dubai since 2022.

"Yas Links is a great golf course and the atmosphere is always incredible. I’ve had some great memories here over the years, and starting the DP World Tour Play-Offs in front of family and friends gives me that extra bit of motivation to finish the season on a high.”

Lowry sparked emotional scenes at Bethpage Black as the Irishman secured the vital half-point to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on a tense Sunday singles session.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to success in the UAE, having lifted the Falcon Trophy in 2019 with his win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which proved the springboard to one of the greatest years of his professional career, later going on to win that year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Lowry’s inclusion on Luke Donald's historic European Ryder Cup team has secured his spot in the penultimate Rolex Series event of the season, with 2025 Ryder Cup players exempt and included in the field in addition to the leading 70 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings.

"Abu Dhabi has always been a great place to play golf and I'm really looking forward to being back at Yas Links in a few weeks," said Lowry.

“The DP World Tour Play-Offs are always an exciting end to our season and it's great to have the opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the world. I'll be giving it everything to finish the year on a high.”

Staged by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the DP World Tour's end of season showpiece, leading straight into the DP World Tour Championship where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

The top 70 available players on the Race to Dubai will battle it out at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which returns for its 20th edition in 2025, with the top 50 qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.



