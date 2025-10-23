Somali fighter Muhidin Abubakar crowned champion of 64th UAE Warriors

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Somali fighter Muhidin Abubakar was crowned the champion of the 64th International Warriors (UAE Warriors) event in Abu Dhabi on October 22, 2025, defeating Iago Ribeiro to unify the flyweight titles. He previously won the interim bantamweight and interim flyweight titles in June 2025.

Staged yesterday at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, UAE Warriors 64 delivered a night of elite international MMA fighters.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, and Chairman of the Championship's Higher Committee, crowning the winners.