RAK Ruler receives Minister of Family

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the family is the foundation of society, its primary pillar, and the nurturing environment for the system of values, as well as the cornerstone of national identity and the source of the nation’s strength and social cohesion.

H.H. noted that since its founding, the United Arab Emirates has given great importance to the family, ensuring its empowerment and support, and providing all elements of stability so it remains a nurturing environment for raising aware generations, equipped with knowledge, proud of their values, and actively contributing to the nation’s development and progress.

H.H. made his remark when he received today Sana Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family, and a number of accompanying officials at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City. Present was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the ministry’s future strategies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the status of the Emirati family and making it a central focus of development projects, thereby enhancing its cohesion and stability and ensuring comprehensive care for all family members.

H.H. emphasised that supporting and empowering families is a national priority, given their crucial role in preparing generations capable of contributing to the UAE’s ongoing journey of growth and prosperity. He also noted Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to implement initiatives and programs that strengthen family bonds and support social stability.

H.H. praised the efforts of the Ministry of Family to advance the Emirati family, stressing the importance of continuing to develop innovative initiatives that promote social cohesion and reinforce values of stability and national unity.

For her part, Sana Mohamed Suhail expressed her gratitude to H.H. for his continuous support for the stability of the Emirati family, affirming that such support represents a fundamental pillar in advancing social work and achieving its strategic goals.

She explained that the Ministry of Family recently announced its 2025–2027 strategy, which places the family at the heart of government social work through integrated policies and specialized programs that enhance family cohesion and work-life balance, contributing to the building of generations capable of realizing the nation’s aspirations.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior local officials.