Ajman Bank reports AED 414 mn profit before tax for first nine months of 2025, reflecting 32% growth

AJMAN,23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Ajman Bank, chaired the Bank’s Board of Directors meeting to review the financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 and discuss strategic priorities aimed at sustaining growth and achieving long-term value creation.

Ajman Bank reported a profit before tax of AED 414 million, an increase of 32% compared to the same period last year, while profit after tax reached AED 380 million, up 31% year-on-year. Total operating income reached AED 1.2 billion, and net operating income stood at AED 660 million, reflecting strong performance across core business segments and disciplined execution of its growth strategy.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said: “Ajman Bank’s performance for the first nine months of 2025 reflects the effectiveness of its strategy and its growing contribution to the UAE’s financial landscape. The Bank continues to advance its role as a catalyst for sustainable economic development and value creation across the wider community.''

The Bank’s total assets rose by 23% since year-end 2024 to AED 28.0 billion, supported by a 20% increase in total financing to AED 18.5 billion. Customer deposits grew by 14% to AED 20.6 billion, while shareholders’ equity reached AED 3.4 billion, up 8% year-to-date, underscoring continued balance-sheet growth and stable funding momentum.

Capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 16.9% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.8%. Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 15.6% (up by 276 bps), and Return on Assets (ROA) reached 2.0% (up by 30 bps). The Cost-to-Income Ratio stood at 44.8%, reflecting ongoing investment in technology, digital transformation, and operational efficiency.

Asset quality further improved, with the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) Ratio declining to 7.7% (down by 801 bps) and the Real Estate Ratio reduced to 31.9% (down by 219 bps), supported by effective credit-risk management and portfolio diversification.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Our nine-month results demonstrate Ajman Bank’s operational strength and consistent delivery against strategic priorities. We continue to focus on enhancing efficiency, optimizing our balance sheet, and expanding our digital ecosystem to drive sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.''

Ajman Bank continues to advance its sustainability and innovation agenda in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE’s national economic transformation goals. The Bank remains committed to its AED 4 billion Sustainable Finance pledge by 2030 and Net Zero Emission target by 2050, reinforcing its vision to create a lasting, positive impact on the economy and society.