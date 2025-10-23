UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts 3rd ‘Retreat of Resolve’ of Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the third “Retreat of Resolve” of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which took place on 22–23 October at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The retreat discussed a number of strategic projects and initiatives between the two countries across areas of common interest, in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chair of the Executive Committee of the Council on the UAE side; Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Rakan Tarabzoni, Deputy Minister for International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with a number of senior officials from government entities in both countries.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan extended his highest appreciation and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, for their wise leadership and strategic vision, affirming that close cooperation between the two brotherly nations is the cornerstone of regional stability and prosperity.

He also expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for his continued support and guidance of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, reflecting the strength of the relationship and the unity of vision and destiny shared by the two countries.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan underscored that since its establishment, the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council has represented an exceptional and pioneering model of Arab joint cooperation, enhancing economic integration between the two sides through shared solutions that optimize resources, maximize returns, and build efficient and innovative work systems focused on education, scientific research, innovation, and future technologies. These efforts, he said, contribute to preparing new generations capable of confidently leading the next phase of development.

He added that what unites the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates goes beyond shared interests and bilateral agreements; it is a deep brotherly bond, a shared destiny, and a unified vision for a prosperous and secure future. He stressed that the coming phase requires redoubling efforts and strengthening coordination between working teams, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the Council’s vision of achieving a unified and integrated model of Gulf and Arab cooperation built on a shared vision and common destiny.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Executive Committee Secretaries, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi stated that the third “Retreat of Resolve” embodies the depth of the historic relations and the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, under leaderships that view dialogue, cooperation, and integration as the foundations of shared stability and prosperity. He added that the retreat represents a milestone in bilateral cooperation: it is an opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships across diverse sectors and explore new avenues of collaboration, translating the leaderships’ ambitious visions into tangible initiatives and impactful projects.

For his part, Rakan bin Waddah Tarabzoni affirmed that convening the third “Retreat of Resolve” reflects both sides’ commitment to continuing their diligent work to advance joint initiatives, defining clear frameworks for each to ensure measurable outcomes. He noted that what binds the Kingdom and the UAE extends beyond institutional cooperation; it is a partnership of destiny and a shared vision for an ever-more prosperous future.

What has been achieved so far, he said, demonstrates that ambition knows no bounds when determination is united, visions align, and capacities are harnessed in service of the homeland. He stressed that the next stage brings even greater opportunities to deepen integration and leadership, advance progress in key sectors, and strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

As part of the retreat’s agenda, Hesham Amiri, Executive Director for Service Development at the Office of the UAE Prime Minister, delivered a presentation on the UAE’s efforts within the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, highlighting best practices and pioneering experiences in simplifying and streamlining government procedures, eliminating unnecessary requirements, and enhancing service delivery.

The retreat also featured a session on the governance of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, presented by Abdulaziz Talib Al Habsi, Director of the Office of the Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Razan bint Abdulraouf Naji. The session addressed several topics related to the Council’s operational frameworks.

Several thematic sessions were held to discuss proposed initiatives by the integration committees in key sectors including energy, industry, infrastructure, finance and investment, environment, supply-chain security, and human development.

Established in May 2016, the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council is an exceptional model of partnership at both the Arab and regional levels, through the implementation of strategic projects across multiple shared priority areas. The Council embodies the vision of both leaderships to strengthen integration across various sectors in service of the two brotherly nations and to advance their shared aspirations for a prosperous future.

