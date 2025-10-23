Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of 45th cohort of United Arab Emirates University

AL AIN,23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 45th cohort of United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). The ceremony took place today at UAEU’s campus in Al Ain Region.

The graduation ceremony began with the UAE National Anthem, followed by a short film showcasing the students’ academic journey and aspirations to contribute to the nation’s future. This was followed by a keynote speech delivered by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the UAEU.

The ceremony also featured a graduates’ speech, delivered by Hamad Al Aryani from the College of Engineering, and a medical oath taken by the graduates of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences before H.H..

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates, their families and the university administration on their achievement, one that adds to UAEU’s proud legacy of academic excellence. He wished the graduates success in their future careers and encouraged them to apply their skills, scientific knowledge and professional expertise to service the nation and contribute towards the nation's journey of innovation and comprehensive development.

H.H. emphasised that investing in developing national talent is a fundamental pillar for ensuring future readiness. He noted that the graduation of a new cohort of young Emiratis from the leading academic institution reflects the vision of the UAE leadership to prepare a generation equipped with knowledge and empowered to lead the nation’s sustainable development, contributing towards building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, officials, distinguished guests, families of graduates and members of UAEU’s academic and administrative staff.

In his speech, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh affirmed that the graduation of the 45th cohort represents the continuation of a legacy of human development initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that investing in people is the cornerstone of the country’s prosperity and sustained growth.

He highlighted that UAEU continues to empower future generations with knowledge and prepares qualified UAE National graduates capable of contributing to the nation’s sustainable and comprehensive development.

He also noted that UAEU has become a national platform for creativity and innovation, and a hub for addressing future challenges in fields such as food and water security, climate change, energy and artificial intelligence.

He asserted that with the limitless support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAEU continues to further enhance its academic and research ecosystem to remain a pioneering national model serving the nation and shaping its sustainable future.

He concluded by congratulating the graduates and their families, wishing them continued success in their academic and professional journeys.

The 45th cohort includes 2,430 male and female graduates from various academic disciplines. Among them are 544 honours students, who were recognised with Distinction during today’s ceremony. The remaining 1,886 graduates will be honoured in a special two-part ceremony (a morning session with 948 and an evening session with 938 graduates) to be held on Saturday, 25 October 2025.



