Abu Dhabi Turf Club features 16 races during 2025-2026 season

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) --The Abu Dhabi Turf Club has completed its preparations for the 2025–2026 racing season, which will feature 16 horse races, headlined by the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses and the Abu Dhabi Gold Cup for Thoroughbreds on the turf track.

In a statement today, the Club confirmed that the scheduled events will witness strong participation from both local and international horses in the Purebred Arabian and Thoroughbred categories. This reflects the UAE’s deep interest in equestrian sports and its rich cultural heritage, with total prize money amounting to AED 20 million.

The season’s programme includes races for all categories and age groups, featuring events for novice and locally bred horses, as well as handicap, classic, and listed races. It also includes the largest number of Purebred Arabian races in the overall season schedule, in addition to special races held during the month of Ramadan.

The season will officially open next Saturday, with an evening featuring seven races — five for Purebred Arabians and two for Thoroughbreds. The opening race will be the Al Wathba Preparatory Sprint, for Arabian horses aged four years and above, over a distance of 1,200 meters. On November 14, the racecourse will host the Preparatory Race for the President of the UAE Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Listed).

The programme also includes the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Group 3) for Union Day, on November 22, with prizes totaling AED 500,000. Another major event will take place on December 6, headlined by the President of the UAE Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses (Group 1), offering AED 8 million in prize money.

Eng. Ali Al Shaiba serves as Director General for the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and the Abu Dhabi Racecourse, stated that the club is gearing up for another exceptional racing season, noting that it features world-class facilities and a turf track built to the highest standards of organization and safety for both jockeys and horses.

He added that the new season’s program combines competitive, heritage, and community races, providing a unique experience for participants, families, and horse racing enthusiasts alike.

