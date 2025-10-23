National Human Rights Institution Board of Trustees holds its concluding meeting of its first term

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Board of Trustees of the National Human Rights Institution held its 18th regular meeting, chaired by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, and attended by the members of the Board. This is the concluding meeting of the Board’s first term (2021–2025).

The Board reviewed the achievements of the programs and projects outlined in the 2025 operational plan, which included reports from the “Legislation Lab” and the “Knowledge Lab”, as well as reports of field visits and awareness workshops carried out by the field visits committees and the human rights, technical, and specialized teams of the Institution. These initiatives aimed to monitor and assess the human rights situation on the ground across all Emirates of the UAE. The Board also reviewed the final reports of the technical projects, systems, human resources, finance, contracts, and procurement.

Furthermore, the Board discussed the 2026 operational plan and annual budget, which includes human rights programs, highlighted initiatives, and field visits within the areas of protection, prevention, and promotion of human rights culture.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of the “Annual Report” that comprises NHRI efforts, activities, recommendations, and human rights proposals, in accordance with Article (21) of Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 concerning the National Human Rights Institution.