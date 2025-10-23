Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches ‘Expression of Interest’ service in Al Ain region for selecting suitable housing project

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) will launch the Expression of Interest service for eligible citizens across the Al Ain region tomorrow, Friday, October 24, 2025. The project offers suitable housing, which is a part of ADHA’s service launched two weeks ago to enable proper housing decision-making for citizens.

The Authority stated that the service will be accessible to citizens in Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region in November this year, with the selection process initially being available to eligible citizens in Al Ain. Through the Iskan Abu Dhabi app, ADHA will send an SMS and in-app notification to eligible citizens, inviting them to choose the project that best suits their needs within a month of the notification date.

ADHA further emphasised that the Expression of Interest process can be seamlessly completed through the Iskan Abu Dhabi application by visiting the service’s main page, reviewing available projects, choosing the suitable one, and confirming the selection by using UAE Pass to sign the acknowledgement and undertaking papers.

The Authority stated that changes to a selected project are only possible once, encouraging careful consideration before making a decision. It further emphasised the significance of previous collaborations among eligible relatives in order to select the most appropriate adjacent homes within the same project. Modifying the selection may result in losing the opportunity to get the best housing option to meet family needs.

ADHA’s new housing projects in Al Ain include the Al Nabbagh Residential Project, which will have 2,400 housing units scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2028, and the Al Zahir Residential Project, which will include 1,000 units projected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027. Both projects are being developed in collaboration with the private sector.

Among the new government housing projects on the list are the Al Amrah Residential Project 1, which will have 2,350 units and will be completed in the first quarter of 2029; the Al Amrah Residential Project 2, which will have 3,730 units and projected to be finished in the second quarter of the same year; and the Mazyad Residential Project, which will have 1,000 units and will be completed in the second quarter of 2028.

ADHA stated that the service is available to citizens who have applied for a Housing Construction Loan or a Deferred Repayment Housing Construction Loan, which allow them to select any project that is available, as well as beneficiaries who are eligible for housing grants, which enable them to choose from government housing projects.

It also covers residents who have received residential land without infrastructure and have pending housing construction loan applications under process, as well as citizens who currently have residential land grant applications in process. Beneficiaries can select from a variety of projects based on their eligibility and change the type of service they receive if desired.

ADHA further reiterated its steadfast commitment towards constantly enhancing innovative housing solutions that contribute to the development of integrated communities. The Authority further stated that the housing projects in Al Ain are in line with its plan to include projects that are under construction in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region, further reflecting ADHA’s goal to meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life by offering suitable housing within a cohesive social environment.

