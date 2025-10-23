'Future of Health' global study identifies Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar as 'Innovation Futurists'

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar emerge as “Innovation Futurists” according to Roland Berger’s Future of Health 7: The Healthcare Systems of the Future study. Roland Berger’s study surveyed over 5,200 respondents across 25 countries to understand what ordinary citizens want from their health systems.

The survey demonstrated several commonalities between preferences of citizens in the GCC and those around the world. The results underline the importance that health plays in the preferences of citizens, where globally, and in the GCC, it was identified as the most important priority for both governmental and individual spending.

The vast majority (75%) of citizens globally, including the three countries in the GCC, voiced their preference for the health system to take a preventive approach to illness, rather than only reacting to symptoms once they appear. In line with this, the GCC nations covered echoed the global preference (70%) for a focus on lifestyle interventions rather than medical interventions.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shared the global preference for equity in access to healthcare. Respondents preferred a health system that provided equal access to healthcare for all, irrespective of financial means of each patient. When asked how health systems should mitigate the rising cost of healthcare, all respondents prioritized reducing inefficiencies in expenditure.

Sara Barada , Healthcare Leader at Roland Berger Middle East, said: “The leadership and appetite for innovation in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are a unique differentiator of the region. Countries in the region have the opportunity to use innovation as one of the key levers to respond to challenges of the health systems of today and to build high-performing, high-value health systems of the future - those that excel in health equity, health outcomes, and sustainable use of resources, and respond to their populations’ needs and priorities.”