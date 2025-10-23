Umm Al Emarat Park partners with Image Nation Abu Dhabi to screen free family-friendly movies every Sunday

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Umm Al Emarat Park has partnered with Image Nation Abu Dhabi to offer the community free movie screenings every Sunday, creating a fun and family-friendly weekend experience for visitors of all ages.

As part of the ‘Cinematic Sundays’ initiative, family-friendly movies for guests aged 13 and above, will be shown from this Sunday (26th October) at 6:00pm, bringing fantastical worlds, vivid characters and inspiring stories to life in an outdoor cinema setting.

Visitors can look forward to a series of English and Arabic language films produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s leading film studio, including titles such as Rashid & Rajab, Going to Heaven, As One and Sea Shadow, among the titles to be screened.

The ‘Cinematic Sundays’ initiative reflects Umm Al Emarat Park’s ongoing commitment to supporting local brands and giving the community the chance to experience the work of talented local creatives through films by Image Nation Abu Dhabi. Image Nation is an award-winning film and entertainment studio renowned for breaking boundaries and unleashing imagination. The studio produces films, TV series, documentaries, and entertainment for audiences worldwide, and is the first UAE company to have multiple productions streamed globally on Netflix.

This initiative not only showcases local talent but also provides enjoyable experiences for people of all ages, fostering social cohesion and offering families, friends, and teenagers the opportunity to spend quality time together in a safe, natural environment.

This initiative also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to strengthen cultural development and the film and entertainment industry, supporting local talent and enriching the region’s creative landscape.

The Park will also host a wide range of experiences including the Park Market, wellness and fitness sessions in collaboration with Celestial Karisma, the Cinema in the Park program, daily sunset falcon shows, interactive activities at the Animal Barn, water splash experiences, and birthday party packages in collaboration with Kidz Factory, offering families and children unforgettable memories throughout the season.

