Ministry of Community Empowerment participates in Global Village to empower Emirati family entrepreneurs

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment is participating in the 30th session of the Global Village 2025/2026 through its distinctive pavilion “971 From the Community,” which features 32 ambitious national projects by Emirati family entrepreneurs.

The initiative aims to empower Emirati families by nurturing their creativity and entrepreneurial potential, offering dynamic platforms to promote their products, and supporting them to achieve their ambitions while fostering greater economic and social stability.

Through the 16th edition of the “971 From the Community” pavilion, the Ministry seeks to embody its vision and strategy of “From Care to Empowerment,” by supporting Emirati family entrepreneurs in establishing home-based projects and enabling them to enter the local market with efficiency and professionalism. This approach aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to engage families in the nation’s comprehensive development journey and to build a collaborative environment that fosters growth and sustainability.

The Ministry further aims to empower participants to achieve economic and social growth by developing their home-based projects into sustainable sources of income, contributing to local production through innovative and competitive Emirati products that reflect a modern identity and cater to diverse tastes. Moreover, the initiative supports participants in expanding into regional and global markets, enhancing the visibility of their products and enabling them to attain financial independence and long-term stability.

This year, the pavilion showcases heritage products that reflect the authentic Emirati identity and culture, alongside fashion and accessories designed by Emirati creatives, as well as personal care products, incense, perfumes, food items, and beverages. The pavilion also features inspiring contributions from People of Determination affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the Ghars Center for Social Empowerment under the Fujairah Charity Association, presenting a variety of home-based projects and products created by their members. It further includes the Emirates Villages Project by the UAE Council for Balanced Development, adding depth to the pavilion’s showcase of innovative, community-driven initiatives from across the nation.

The “971 From the Community” projects are supported by Global Village, the region’s leading family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, which welcomes visitors from 15th October 2025, to 10th May 2026. Global Village hosts the pavilion and its participating projects as part of its social responsibility to support Emirati family entrepreneurs by providing them with extensive marketing and promotional opportunities amid the high turnout of visitors from diverse nationalities, both residents and tourists.

The “971 From the Community” pavilion continues to build on its success as a national platform that reflects the Ministry’s commitment to empowerment and entrepreneurship, serving as a catalyst for nurturing local talent and supporting sustainable family enterprises. It serves as a pioneering space for Emirati family entrepreneurs of all categories and ages, offering real opportunities to grow their projects and introduce their products to the community; products that reflect the culture and heritage of the UAE.