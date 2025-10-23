FAO marks 80 years of action with high level celebration in UAE

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) celebrated its 80th anniversary today through a high-level event organised by its Subregional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen as part of Abu Dhabi Global Food Week 2025.

Present were senior officials, decision-makers, and representatives of the United Nations system.

The celebration reflected the depth of the partnership between FAO and the United Arab Emirates, and their shared leadership in driving regional efforts toward building agrifood systems that are more sustainable, innovative, and resilient to climate challenges—ensuring food security and inclusive development, leaving no one behind.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event was opened by Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Representative ad interim to the United Arab Emirates, who highlighted FAO’s eight-decade legacy and the urgent need to transform agrifood systems to serve both people and the planet.

The celebration featured a short film retracing FAO’s journey and a message from FAO Director-General QU Dongyu, which reflected on the Organisation’s global impact and reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of “Leaving No One Behind.”

Among the speakers was Dr Mohamed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, who underlined the UAE’s commitment to advancing climate-resilient agriculture and environmental innovation—core pillars of the national strategy and its partnership with FAO.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), highlighted the Authority’s technical leadership and close collaboration with FAO in the areas of food safety, agricultural sustainability, innovation, and policy support—acknowledging the joint contributions of ADAFSA and FAO in strengthening resilient agrifood systems across the Emirate and the wider region.

Organised by FAO’s Subregional Office in Abu Dhabi, the event reaffirmed the Office’s vital role in coordinating regional efforts, fostering dialogue and knowledge-exchange, and promoting innovation across the GCC States and Yemen.

“As we celebrate 80 years of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, we are reminded that our mission has always been about people—their dignity, their resilience, and their right to hope,” said Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Representative (a.i.) to the United Arab Emirates and Subregional Coordinator for the GCC States and Yemen.

“The partnership between FAO and the United Arab Emirates reflects a shared belief that vision and innovation can turn scarcity into opportunity. Together, we are shaping policies that not only secure food for today but ensure sustainability and prosperity for generations to come. This collaboration embodies the spirit of unity and possibility that defines our region.”

The celebration underscored the power of partnerships in advancing agrifood-systems transformation and food security across the region. More than a commemoration of FAO’s legacy, it was a reaffirmation of collective action—bringing together the UN system, government institutions, and development partners in the UAE around a shared vision: a world free from hunger, leaving no one behind.

FAO announced its upcoming participation in Abu Dhabi Global Food Week 2026, where it will spotlight the International Year of Women Farmers and the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists—celebrating the voices and contributions of communities at the heart of agrifood-systems transformation worldwide.