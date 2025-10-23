UAE expresses condolences with Uganda, conveys condolences over victims of road crash

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Uganda over the road crash involving two buses on the highway between Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and the northern city of Gulu, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Uganda over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.