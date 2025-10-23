MoF, IMF discuss strengthening economic resilience

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Zayed University, organised a student session at Zayed University’s Dubai campus titled “Maintaining Economic Resilience in an Uncertain World.”

The event was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF; Dr. Russell B. Williams, Ph.D., Acting Dean of the College of Communication and Media Sciences (CCMS) at Zayed University; Thuraiya Alhashmi, Director of the International Financial Relations and Organisations Department at the Ministry of Finance; and Azza Aljassmi, Director of the Government Communications Department at the Ministry of Finance.

The session also brought together around 150 students majoring in finance, economics, business administration, and communication from various universities across the UAE, including Zayed University, the American University in Dubai, the American University of Sharjah, New York University Abu Dhabi, Ajman University, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

In his opening remarks, Younis Haji AlKhoori stressed that the UAE has successfully established an economic model built on agility and proactive planning to navigate global developments. He noted that the federal government continues to advance a robust financial framework that promotes sustainability and balance between economic growth and fiscal discipline.

AlKhoori said, “The UAE has placed great importance on building an economy capable of adapting to global fluctuations through prudent fiscal policies, income diversification, a supportive business and investment environment, and by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of sustainable growth. The Ministry of Finance focuses on developing medium- and long-term financial plans and enhancing the efficiency of public spending to ensure optimal resource utilisation.”

He added that hosting the session at Zayed University reflects the Ministry’s belief in the role of youth in shaping the future economy, emphasising that dialogue with students helps instil economic awareness and motivates them to contribute to future-oriented policymaking. He also commended the fruitful collaboration with the IMF in exchanging expertise and advancing policies that enhance economic resilience and support sustainable growth regionally and globally.

For his part, Jihad Azour highlighted that regional economies have demonstrated strong resilience to global shocks thanks to gradual progress in economic diversification and stronger policy frameworks. He noted that the October 2025 Regional Economic Outlook Report underscores the need for policies that reinforce economic resilience to shocks while boosting productivity and creating quality job opportunities, particularly for young people.

Azour emphasised that strengthening partnerships between international institutions and national governments forms a cornerstone of economic stability in the region. He praised the UAE Ministry of Finance’s exemplary collaboration with the IMF, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to open dialogue and global knowledge exchange. He further underlined the importance of investing in digital transformation and artificial intelligence to enhance regional economic efficiency and keep pace with global developments.

Meanwhile, Prof. Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, expressed his pride in hosting an event that bridges academic institutions with international and national economic entities. He affirmed that the university seeks, through such initiatives, to foster a culture of economic dialogue among students and offer them opportunities to engage directly with policymakers and experts.

He added, “Zayed University places particular importance on preparing students to understand global economic shifts and link theoretical knowledge with practical application. This session, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Finance and the IMF, aligns with the university’s vision to equip a generation that is economically aware, capable of contributing to national development, and advancing the UAE’s position as a global economic and intellectual hub.”

The event witnessed strong student engagement, with questions focusing on digital transformation, labour market changes, and the impact of artificial intelligence on economic growth. It concluded with an interactive discussion between Jihad Azour and attendees, exploring regional integration opportunities and mechanisms to strengthen economic cooperation across the region.

Participants agreed that the session represented a model of constructive collaboration between academic institutions and economic entities, serving as a pioneering initiative that bridges academic thought and policymaking while expanding young people’s understanding of economic dynamics.