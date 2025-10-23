ADAFSA launches 'Golden List' to incentivise excellence in food safety

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has officially launched the Golden List, a strategic initiative under the Zadna Rating Programme, designed to promote transparency and encourage food establishments across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to achieve excellence in food safety compliance.

The Golden List recognises establishments that consistently meet the highest food safety standards and grants them enhanced regulatory privileges, including a transition from traditional risk-based inspections to a more advanced audit-based oversight model.

This reflects ADAFSA’s confidence in their performance and reduces unnecessary inspection frequency—allowing businesses to focus on innovation, service improvement, and operational growth.

The initiative supports ADAFSA’s broader strategy to modernise food control systems and elevate risk management efficiency through a prioritised, risk-based regulatory approach grounded in hazard analysis and preventive action. It reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in food safety and agricultural sustainability.

To qualify for inclusion, food establishments must achieve an “A” (Compliant) rating in their last three routine inspections, record no high-risk violations within 12 months of the most recent inspection, and fully meet all legislative, technical, and procedural requirements defined in the approved regulatory framework.

Establishments are subject to periodic reassessment to ensure continued compliance and retention of Golden List status.

Mohamed Abdul Latif Al Hammadi, Director of Food Control at ADAFSA, stated, “The Golden List marks a new phase in the evolution of our food control programmes. It rewards committed establishments with a more flexible and efficient oversight model, reflecting ADAFSA’s approach to building positive partnerships with the private sector and promoting excellence in food safety.”

He added, “We believe that trust begins with recognising excellence. The Golden List offers compliant establishments greater space for innovation and growth, without compromising safety. It stands as a mark of distinction and a certificate of quality and merit.”

To support implementation, ADAFSA will launch a series of awareness and orientation workshops for food businesses, alongside digital tools to facilitate self-assessment, performance tracking, and compliance monitoring. The Golden List will be updated regularly and published on ADAFSA’s official platforms to ensure transparency and foster healthy competition across the sector.

The Golden List is a key feature of ADAFSA’s Zadna Rating Platform, a digital system that enables the public to view food establishment ratings based on food safety performance. The platform also includes a separate health engagement rating developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, reflecting establishments’ participation in public health initiatives.

This initiative is part of ADAFSA’s ongoing efforts to embed a culture of compliance, transparency, and consumer trust—while enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global destination for safe, sustainable, and high-quality food.