Abu Dhabi to host Kite World Cup for first time on 25th October

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The organising committee of the Kite World Cup has announced the completion of preparations for the global event, which is being hosted for the first time in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, as part of the Fahid Island Watersports Festival, taking place on Saturday, 25th October, and continuing until 2nd November, with the participation of over 150 elite professional athletes from around the world.

The committee held a press conference today on Fahid Island, attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, along with a number of athletes and partners, to present details of the festival and the World Championship.

The event is being held in partnership between Aldar, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and AD Ports Group, and features a world-class sporting programme that includes kitesurfing, wing foiling, e-foiling, hydrofoiling, wake foiling, and freestyle surfing.

The championship will see participation from some of the most prominent athletes, including French athlete Kylie Belloeuvre, Spanish athlete Borja Vellon, American athlete Justin Chait, as well as Emirati kitesurfer Mohammed Al Mansoori, and Fryderyk Szczesny, a resident of Abu Dhabi.

The Fahid Island Watersports Festival aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for watersports by offering a unique blend of international competitions, live shows, and family-friendly entertainment.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan said, “We are proud that Abu Dhabi is hosting this global event as part of a distinguished festival for watersports, which continue to attract many participants from both inside and outside the UAE.” He expressed his hope, in cooperation with partners and all supporting entities, to highlight the importance of this major event and present it in the best possible form.

Emirati athlete Mohammed Al Mansoori affirmed his readiness to compete in the World Championship alongside fellow Emirati athletes, noting that the past period has seen significant preparations to achieve positive results against some of the world’s top competitors.