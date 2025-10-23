SCCI reinforces Sharjah’s position as a global investment hub at Sharjah Investment Forum 2025

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its pivotal role in promoting investment and supporting Sharjah’s economic agenda through its participation as a strategic partner in the 8th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025).

Held for the first time in Sharjah alongside the World Investment Conference, the forum underscored the emirate’s growing prominence as a global hub for economic dialogue and investment innovation. Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the event brought together more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries.

Through its unified platform at SIF 2025, SCCI showcased its integrated role in supporting the private sector and attracting investment, featuring entities such as the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) and the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC). The Chamber also held a series of bilateral meetings with international delegations to enhance cooperation and expand trade and investment ties.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, met with Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Investment, to discuss ways of advancing bilateral economic collaboration. The discussions focused on opportunities in trade, manufacturing, and logistics and mechanisms to facilitate investment flows between Sharjah and Pakistan.

Al Owais noted that Sharjah achieved a 361 percent rise in investment inflows during the first half of 2025, reaching US$1.5 billion, the highest growth rate among the UAE’s emirates. He said SCCI will continue to promote Sharjah’s investment advantages through trade missions, specialised business councils, and partnerships with international institutions.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the forum provided a key platform to strengthen Sharjah’s status as a global hub for sustainable investment, highlighting opportunities in education, technology, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and sustainability.

SCCI also spotlighted its initiatives, including the Tijarah 101 Center, which supports entrepreneurs, and Tahkeem, which enhances investor confidence through flexible commercial dispute resolution. The Sharjah Exports Development Center continues to help local businesses access global markets through trade missions and export facilitation.

The Chamber’s participation in SIF 2025 reflects its ongoing efforts to bolster Sharjah’s attractiveness as a regional and global destination for sustainable, high-value investment.