Global Food Week 2025 sets new benchmark for international food collaboration

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Global Food Week (GFW) 2025 has reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s leadership in international food innovation and cooperation, drawing thousands of participants from 75 countries to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event, which included 18 nations participating for the first time, showcased the emirate’s growing global influence in the food and beverage sector.

Bringing together global corporations, manufacturers, farmers, and renowned chefs, GFW 2025 served as a vibrant platform for trade, innovation, and cultural exchange. The exhibition featured pavilions from across five continents, highlighting food diversity and advanced agricultural technologies.

The Italian Pavilion, led by Donato Cinelli, Executive Director of Global Marketing, featured more than 20 companies and live cooking demonstrations by Chef Luca Martino. Mexico’s presence spanned eight sections dedicated to corn, peppers, and cocoa, while European participants, including Denmark and Poland, showcased a wide variety of dairy, meat, organic, and natural products.

Asian nations made a strong impression, with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China spotlighting their expertise in smart agriculture, plant-based foods, and advanced food processing. Arab countries also played a key role, with Jordan highlighting dates and olive oil, Egypt showcasing fresh produce for Gulf and Asian markets, and Palestine presenting traditional products such as olive oil, thyme, and honey.

The inclusion of 18 new countries underscored GFW’s status as a premier platform for AgriTech and sustainable food solutions. Over three days, events such as the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, Global Food Talks, and the AgriTech Forum enhanced the emirate’s standing as a regional leader in food security and agricultural innovation.

Through its scale and diversity, Global Food Week 2025 highlighted Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for sustainable food innovation and collaboration, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of food systems and agricultural development.