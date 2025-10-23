SIF 2025 session outlines Sharjah's 2030 vision for innovation, investment

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The second day of the Sharjah Investment Forum 2025 (SIF 2025), held in conjunction with the World Investment Conference (WIC), featured a high-level panel titled “Sharjah 2030: Driving Innovation, Investment, and Sustainable Growth.” The session highlighted Sharjah’s strategic roadmap for innovation-led, sustainable economic expansion towards 2030.

The panel brought together key figures shaping the emirate’s development agenda, including Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Ahmed Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah); Sara Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa); and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said tourism continues to be a key pillar of Sharjah’s economy, contributing more than 10 percent of non-oil GDP. “We expect to reach 1.9 million visitors by the end of 2025, after welcoming 1.47 million in the first nine months,” he said. He outlined major infrastructure investments, including airport expansion and enhanced road connectivity, to strengthen eco-tourism and cultural tourism. The sector’s contribution is projected to rise from AED200 billion in 2023 to AED450 billion by 2031.

Ahmed Al Qaseer highlighted Shurooq’s AED7 billion investment portfolio spanning real estate, hospitality, leisure, arts, and culture. “Our goal is to develop projects that not only elevate Sharjah’s profile but also foster ecosystems that combine culture, innovation, and sustainability,” he said, noting the authority’s role in driving public–private partnerships.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh said Sharjah’s foreign direct investment surged 361 percent in the first half of 2025 to reach US$1.5 billion, alongside a 57 percent increase in projects and a 45 percent rise in job creation. He noted that advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and research sectors are driving new growth. “SIF–WIC 2025 is proof that Sharjah is a bridge connecting global opportunities and partnerships,” he added.

Sara Al Nuaimi emphasised Sheraa’s role in fostering a sustainable entrepreneurship ecosystem through initiatives like the Access Sharjah Challenge and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, which has attracted over 44,000 visitors. “Startups in Sharjah are not just creating value; they are creating impact — socially, economically, and environmentally,” she said.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi said SPARK is building a knowledge-based economy by integrating research, industry, and government collaboration. In 2025 alone, the park launched 38 pilot technology projects focused on Industry 4.0 and green technologies. “Innovation attracts investment, and investment fuels innovation; this is the cycle of progress,” he remarked.

The panel underscored Sharjah’s unified vision for 2030 — one built on innovation, sustainable growth, and cross-sector collaboration to position the emirate as a leading global hub for knowledge, investment, and culture.